Glasgow Warriors v Southern Kings (Fri)

Glasgow were well beaten at home by Leinster in the Champions Cup last weekend

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Southern Kings Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Friday, 27 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live BBC Alba, BBC Radio Scotland; online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Glasgow Warriors hand first starts to scrum-half George Horne and fly-half Adam Hastings for Friday's visit of Southern Kings.

Lee Jones and Niko Matawalu are on the wings in a much-changed line up.

Rob Harley takes over the captaincy and is joined in the back-row by Matt Smith and Matt Fagerson, with lock Scott Cummings back in the side.

Glasgow are the only unbeaten side in the Pro14, while the Kings are the only side without a victory.

The hosts return to league duty following back-to-back defeats to Exeter and Leinster in the Champions Cup.

"The previous couple of weeks in Europe have been good for us," said head coach Dave Rennie. "Its highlighted the shifts we need to make in our game and the importance of accuracy and the patience to build pressure.

"We've been working hard on that part of the game.

"The Kings provide a similar challenge, an imposing set piece and an ability to hurt you deep in your territory. We see this game as a chance for redemption and have prepared well. There is a fresh look about our side which is exciting."

Adam Ashe, Callum Gibbins, Pete Horne, Henry Pyrgos, and captain Ryan Wilson are all ruled out through injury after a bruising home defeat to Leinster.

Number eight Ashe needs ankle surgery and will be sidelined for 10-12 weeks, missing Scotland's autumn Tests.

Full-back Stuart Hogg retains his place after scoring a try on his first appearance of the season against Leinster, while centre Nick Grigg takes the place of Peter Horne.

Prop Ryan Grant is involved for the first time since returning to the club, while Greg Peterson and Lewis Wynne join him on the bench, ready for their first taste of action in this campaign.

Glasgow Warriors: Hogg, Jones, Grigg, Johnson, Matawalu, Hastings, G Horne, Allan, MacArthur, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Harley (capt), Smith, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Grant, Nicol, Peterson, L Wynne, Jackson, McDowall, Masaga.

Southern Kings: TBC

Replacements: