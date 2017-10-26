Wales new boy Sam Cross to make Pro14 debut for Ospreys v Dragons

Sam Cross scored this try at Saracens last weekend

Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Friday, 27 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales; online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Open-side flanker Sam Cross makes his Pro14 debut for Ospreys against Dragons on Friday, four days after his shock call-up to the Wales squad.

Back-rowers Justin Tipuric (thigh) and Dan Lydiate (back) remain absent alongside scrum-half Rhys Webb (knee).

Gavin Henson returns among six Dragons changes to face his former team.

Wing Ashton Hewitt, centre Jack Dixon, back-rowers James Thomas and Lewis Evans and prop Brok Harris are also back for Dragons.

Wales Sevens player Cross - a 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist with Great Britain - continues his transition from the sport's shortened code as Tipuric's Liberty Stadium stand-in.

It also follows the 25-year-old's outstanding performance in Ospreys' 36-34 defeat at Saracens in the European Champions Cup last Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ospreys v Dragons: Gavin Henson on facing his old region and Dan Biggar

Ospreys have recalled overlooked Wales fly-half Sam Davies as he comes in at full-back for Dan Evans.

Keelan Giles replaces Jeff Hassler on the wing and centre Kieron Fonotia makes way for Ashley Beck.

Another Wales international omitted from Warren Gatland's squad for their forthcoming autumn Tests, lock Bradley Davies, takes over from Adam Beard.

Like Dragons captain Cory Hill, Beard is in the Wales squad while Davies is not.

Dragons are sixth in Conference B with two wins and face an Ospreys team rooted to the bottom of Conference A with just one victory in six matches and who have lost their last seven games in all competitions.

Ospreys are also hoping to avoid suffering their worst losing run at this level, having lost five successive Pro14 games this term to equal a 2003-04 slump.

In their last game, Dragons beat Russian team Enisei-STM 28-21 in the European Challenge Cup in Moscow.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy said:

"The Dragons have got a real energy about them this season with some good young players starting to make an impression so they'll come here full of belief that they can get a result.

"In the last three games we've gone toe-to-toe with the Pro14 champions (Scarlets), the French champions (Clermont Auvergne) and the European champions (Saracens) and shown that we can compete at that level, really making a positive impression and starting to build some momentum."

Dragons boss Bernard Jackman said:

"I thought that the performance against Saracens was a step up again from what they did the week before.

"We understand that this match is going to be a huge challenge for us, as they are one of the best squads in Europe so we are going to have to show massive improvement from what we have done in the last few weeks to be competitive, but that's the challenge."

Ospreys: Sam Davies; Keelan Giles, Ashley Beck, Owen Watkin, Dan Evans; Dan Biggar, Tom Habberfield; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Dmitri Arhip, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, James King.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Paul James, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Rob McCusker, Brendon Leonard, James Hook, Cory Allen

Dragons: Hallam Amos; Ashton Hewitt, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser; Gavin Henson, Sarel Pretorius; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Cory Hill (capt), James Thomas, James Benjamin, Lewis Evans.

Replacements: Gerard Ellis, Thomas Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Aaron Wainwright, Charlie Davies, Angus O'Brien, Pat Howard.

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones, Dewi Phillips (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)