Autumn internationals: James Haskell left out of England squad

James Haskell has been axed despite being called up as a late replacement for the Lions in the summer

Exeter back-row Sam Simmonds has received his first England call-up, but experienced flanker James Haskell has been left out of Eddie Jones' 34-man squad for the autumn internationals.

Sale wing Denny Solomona is included with uncapped Marcus Smith and Zach Mercer picked as "apprentice players".

After being suspended for the matches against the Pumas and Australia, prop Joe Marler has been left out.

England face Argentina on 11 November, before playing Australia and Samoa.

They host the Wallabies at Twickenham on 18 November before their last Test against Samoa on 25 November.

Wasps' Haskell, 32, has 75 international caps and is one of the highest-profile casualties, while Marland Yarde, Teimana Harrison and Tom Wood are among those left out.

"I had a good chat to Haskell on Saturday, " said head coach Jones.

"At the moment he's just not playing well enough, but the door isn't shut to him. He's been a great servant to English rugby and I'm sure he can regain his form."

Denny Solomona scored a try with his first touch in international rugby as England beat Argentina 38-34 in June

On the omission of Harlequins wing Yarde, Jones added: "We had a look at Marland in regards to Denny [Solomona]. In terms of tries scored, the number Denny has scored is far superior. We want a try-scorer on our right wing."

Solomona, who earned his first cap against Argentina in June, makes the squad after being sent home from a training camp in August for disciplinary reasons and has scored five tries in the Premiership for the Sharks this season.

England captain Dylan Hartley is also included after disciplinary action against him was dismissed.

The two apprentice players, 18-year-old fly-half Smith and 20-year-old back-rower Mercer have impressed this season for Harlequins and Bath respectively.

They will not be involved in England's match day squads but will take part in training and preparation for the three-match series.

Bath hooker Tom Dunn is the other uncapped player in the squad.

England squad in full:

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins) *, Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby) *, Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

*Apprentice players