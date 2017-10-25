Leon Brown: Young prop signs new Dragons deal after Wales call-up

Prop Leon Brown has established himself in the Dragons first team this season

Leon Brown has committed himself to Dragons after signing a new three-year contract extension.

The news comes after the tight-head prop, who turns 21 on Thursday, was named in Wales' squad for the autumn internationals.

"I didn't look elsewhere - I wanted to sign here and keep playing my rugby at my home region," said Brown, who comes from Maesglas in Newport.

"It's good to sign and I am hoping to carry this form into next season."

Brown has represented Wales Under-20 but seems set to win his first senior cap this autumn, as part of the Wales squad that will take on Australia on 11 November, followed by Tests with Georgia, South Africa and New Zealand on consecutive Saturdays.

He has established himself in the Dragons first team this season, having recovered from the serious ankle injury he suffered playing for Welsh Premiership side Cross Keys in January 2017.

"I am really enjoying it, it's great that Bernard [Dragons head coach Jackman] has shown a bit of faith in me with selection and I love it," added Brown, after committing himself to Dragons until at least 2020.

"We are going in the right direction behind the scenes and this helps with the boys on the field. We don't have to worry about anything, so we can just concentrate on getting better.

"We are making positive steps this season and as I look forward we are hoping to make a big impact."