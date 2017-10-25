Jason Strange: Wales U20 coach set for Canada secondment

Jason Strange coached Wales Under-20 to the 2016 Grand Slam

Wales Under-20 coach Jason Strange will join Canada's backroom staff for their autumn campaign.

The 44-year-old former Ebbw Vale coach will join up with Canada boss Kingsley Jones ahead of the 3 November clash with the Maori All Blacks in Vancouver.

Canada then travel to play Georgia, Spain and Fiji.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me to coach at senior international level against some quality opposition," said Strange.

"I'm extremely grateful to the WRU and Canada for allowing me to take it up. I feel it's something that will offer me some new insights and allow to me return a better coach.

"At the same time, I'll be able to offer Canada a new voice and a different perspective on certain things."

Strange will return to his Wales U20 duties for a training camp in early December ahead of the 2018 U20 Six Nations.