BBC Sport - Ospreys v Dragons: Gavin Henson on facing his old region and Dan Biggar
Henson looks forward to Ospreys return
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Ospreys legend Gavin Henson looks forward to returning to the Liberty Stadium to face his old region with the Dragons.
He tells Jonathan Davies he likes to measure himself against current Wales players like Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar.
The Big Interview: Gavin Henson with Jonathan Davies. Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, 18:00 GMT, Sunday 29 October.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired