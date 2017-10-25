BBC Sport - Ospreys v Dragons: Gavin Henson on facing his old region and Dan Biggar

Henson looks forward to Ospreys return

Ospreys legend Gavin Henson looks forward to returning to the Liberty Stadium to face his old region with the Dragons.

He tells Jonathan Davies he likes to measure himself against current Wales players like Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar.

The Big Interview: Gavin Henson with Jonathan Davies. Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, 18:00 GMT, Sunday 29 October.

