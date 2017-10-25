Glasgow Warriors: Centre Nick Grigg extends his contract at Scotstoun

Glasgow Warriors centre Nick Grigg has made 28 appearances for the club, scoring five tries

Glasgow Warriors centre Nick Grigg has extended his contract at Scotstoun, agreeing a new deal until May 2020.

He added an additional year to his contract in February but has committed himself to a further two years.

"I have a connection with the club. When I run out at Scotstoun it feels like home," said the New Zealand-born Grigg to Glasgow Warriors' website.

"Knowing that the coaches and players trust me and back my abilities gives me an enormous amount of confidence."

The 25 year old made his Scotland debut against Fiji in June, during the summer tour, and has been called up by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend for the autumn Tests.

Grigg has played 28 times for Warriors, scoring five tries, since making his club debut in 2016, and was voted players' player of the year last season.

"I've never experienced a team atmosphere like the one here at Glasgow," Grigg said.

"The banter and fun about the place as well as the hard work that everyone puts in makes it a very special environment."

Grigg has continued to develop under Townsend's successor as Warriors head coach, Dave Rennie, and the club's coaching staff consider him an "integral member" of the squad.

"He's carried last year's form into the new season and continues to impress us as coaches week in, week out," said assistant coach Jason O'Halloran.

"Nick has the ability to make something from nothing in attack and we're all excited to see what the future holds for him here at Scotstoun."