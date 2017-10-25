England captain Dylan Hartley cleared to play in autumn Tests

From the section

Hartley's Northampton lost 24-7 at Clermont on Saturday to dent their hopes of making the last eight of the Champions Cup

England captain Dylan Hartley is free to play in the autumn internationals against Argentina, Australia and Samoa after disciplinary action against him was dismissed.

Northampton Saints hooker Hartley was cited for striking Clermont Auvergne's Rabah Slimani in the European Champions Cup defeat by Clermont Auvergne.

Northampton boss Jim Mallinder said it was "unjustified and unwarranted".

He added that Hartley was being "singled out" for past offences.

England prop Joe Marler and number eight Nathan Hughes were also cited.

Their cases will be heard later on Wednesday.

Harlequins' Marler is charged with striking with the elbow following a tackle on Wasps' Will Rowlands' in Saturday's win.

Wasps' Hughes is charged with a dangerous tackle on Quins' Marcus Smith.

Hartley was shown a yellow card by referee Ben Whitehouse.

A statement from European Professional Club Rugby read: "The disciplinary committee found that Hartley had committed a reckless act of foul play in that he had struck Rabah Slimani in the face. However, the committee was not satisfied that the offence had warranted a red card."

If found guilty he would have faced a minimum two-week ban.

England coach Eddie Jones names his squad on Thursday.

England face Argentina on 11 November, Australia on 18 November and Samoa on 25 November.