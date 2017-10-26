Petrus du Plessis: London Irish prop has many options when retirement comes calling

Petrus du Plessis may turn to coaching when he calls time on his playing career

Petrus du Plessis will not be short of options when he chooses to hang up his boots on a glittering playing career.

The 36-year-old prop, who moved to London Irish from Saracens this season, knows coaching, physiotherapy, acting or wrestling could be next in line.

"You never know how long you're going to be playing," he told BBC Sport. "Touch wood, I'm quite injury free."

Du Plessis will return to his former employees on Saturday for the first time when London Irish face Saracens.

Three Premiership and two European Champions Cup titles were won during Du Plessis' 108 appearances for Sarries. But after just six matches for London Irish, attention has started to turn to what happens next for the South Africa-born tight-head.

From front row to coaching staff?

"I'll go on as long as I'm able to and as long as I can contribute on the pitch," he told BBC Radio Berkshire. "I'm still enjoying it.

"Eventually I'll have to start looking at life after rugby, which is on everyone's menu with the work the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) do on people's development plans."

Petrus du Plessis (left) helped Saracens retain the European Champions Cup last season

Already a qualified physiotherapist, treating aches and pains will not be the only option on the table for Du Plessis.

Perhaps the big screen will come calling again for a man who already has his name on the credits of two films.

As well as 2015-release London Fields, starring Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne and Billy Bob Thornton, many will also recognise Du Plessis' face from a rugby-themed advert for a confectionary company, where adult players have their voices replaced by children's during scrum training.

But, a return to film and television or even pursuing his alter-ego of wrestler Borislav may be on the back burner as coaching begins to move into sharper focus.

"Here at London Irish I can help with the youngsters and the scrum, and bring whatever ideas I have to the table," Du Plessis said.

"That's a different challenge for me compared to my time at Saracens, one I really relish and enjoy.

"So, if I combine that with my physiotherapy, who knows where that role might take me. It's great to work with the youngsters and share knowledge with them."

In the meantime, Du Plessis hopes to share some of his knowledge of the Saracens gameplan to help his current team-mates get one over on former friends.

"I've gone to watch them a few times just to see what they're doing this season," he said. "There's been a few tweaks, but we know what they can bring in attack and defence.

"Personally, I'm really looking to playing back at Allianz Park in front of that crowd and I hope we and the boys can enjoy it to get the best result possible."