Ben Spencer: Saracens scrum-half extends contract until 2020

Ben Spencer has scored 110 points in 67 Premiership appearances for Saracens

Scrum-half Ben Spencer has signed a new contract with Saracens that will keep him with the Premiership club until the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old has made 108 appearances for Sarries since making his debut in March 2011.

Spencer becomes the sixth first-team player to extend his deal at Allianz Park since August.

"What excites us all is how much more there is to come from him," said director of rugby Mark McCall.

"Alongside all of our other recent re-signings, Ben is part of a young, homegrown group that we're excited to see flourish over the next few years."

Spencer has helped Saracens win two Premiership titles, two European Champions Cups and the Anglo-Welsh Cup during his time with the club.

England internationals Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Alex Lozowski have recently extended their stays in north London, along with youngsters Nick Isiekwe and Max Malins.