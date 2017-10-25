Ospreys v Dragons: Dan Biggar relishes facing Gavin Henson

Gavin Henson won Six Nations Grand Slams with Wales in 2005 and 2008

Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Friday, 27 October Kick-off: 17:35 Coverage: Live on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar says he is looking forward to playing against Dragons' Gavin Henson for the first time in Friday's Pro14 match.

Henson was a senior player at Ospreys when the current Wales stand-off was coming through the junior ranks.

The 35-year-old Dragon left Swansea in 2009, but made an impression on Biggar.

"When I was coming through playing alongside Gav or watching him train you'd just think he was the best at everything," said Biggar.

"I've never actually played against Gav, so if selected and if Gav's playing it will be really good to test your wits against a world class player."

Henson returned to Welsh rugby this season after four seasons in England with London Welsh, Bath and Bristol.

His Dragons team are sixth in Conference B with two wins and face an Ospreys team who are rooted to the bottom of Conference A with just one victory in six matches and who have lost their last seven games in all competitions.

Biggar believes Ospreys' unprecedented run of poor results will be an incentive for Henson and his team-mates.

"They are going to come down and they are going to fancy themselves as well in terms of they're going to think it's an opportunity for them," added Biggar.

"For us Friday is about fronting up and making life as uncomfortable as possible for the Dragons.

Head-to-head Dan Biggar Gavin Henson 28 Age 35 56 Caps 33 295 International points 130 1 Six Nations titles 2 2,103 (209 games) Ospreys points 778 (98 games)

"We have to win to build some confidence back into the group and make sure it's a winning camp as opposed to taps on the back for playing well but coming up short."

Biggar believes the Dragons are a tough proposition, with Henson adding maturity to balance the young talent in the squad.

"There's very few players as naturally gifted as him out there so he's going to be a massive threat. He sort of just glides around the field and puts his team in the right area," he said.

"He looks as if he's got quite a bit of time on the ball.

I watched the first half of the Blues game a couple of weeks ago and he showed some really nice touches and was able to bring people into play around him.

"And given that the Dragons have got quite a young set-up in terms of the team there and he probably gives a lot of confidence to others.

"They just need maybe that sort of focal point of someone who's been there and done it - and Gav's certainly got that that.

"What he does really well is he doesn't try and overdo the game, doesn't try and force things and plays within himself which is a very good attribute to have."

The 2017 British and Irish Lions tourist however concedes his own game is not modelled on Henson's unhurried style.

"I'm probably the opposite in terms of always looking rushed on the ball and flapping around and everything," he joked.