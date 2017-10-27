London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy is looking forward to facing European Champions Saracens as the Exiles' testing start to the Premiership continues.

Irish have won just once in their opening six Premiership matches, but will look to take confidence from an impressive European Challenge Cup win at Stade Francais.

"There are no easy games in the Premiership," Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"We're really looking forward to the game. To go and play one of the best teams in Europe is exciting."