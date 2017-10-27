BBC Sport - London Irish: Nick Kennedy 'excited' to face strong Saracens side in Premiership
Kennedy excited to face Saracens test
- From the section Rugby Union
London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy is looking forward to facing European Champions Saracens as the Exiles' testing start to the Premiership continues.
Irish have won just once in their opening six Premiership matches, but will look to take confidence from an impressive European Challenge Cup win at Stade Francais.
"There are no easy games in the Premiership," Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire.
"We're really looking forward to the game. To go and play one of the best teams in Europe is exciting."
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired