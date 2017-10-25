Pro14: Ulster injury concerns over trio for derby against Leinster

Christian Lealiifano scored Ulster's opening try against La Rochelle on Sunday

Pro14: Ulster v Leinster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 28 October Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have injury concerns over half-backs Christian Lealiifano and John Cooney, plus prop Wiehhan Herbst, for the Pro14 derby clash against Leinster.

Herbst was withdrawn during Sunday's 41-17 Champions Cup defeat by La Rochelle with a calf complaint and is rated doubtful for the game in Belfast.

Lealiffano was forced to come off during the same match with tightness to the hamstring an is being monitored.

Cooney took a knock to the chest after coming on as a replacement.

A final decision on the fitness of the three players for Saturday's interprovincial at the Kingspan Stadium will be taken later this week.

Ulster's Rory Best and Charles Piutau look forward to the visit of Leinster

Ulster are hopeful that prop Kyle McCall, who was named on the bench for the trip to France but withdrawn prior to kick-off after being injured in a scrummaging session, will be fit.

Utility back Louis Ludik and back-row forward Jean Deysel both trained this week and are likely to feature against Leinster after missing the loss to La Rochelle with injuries suffered in the win over Wasps.

Skipper Rory Best is set to make his first start of the season for Ulster against in-form Leinster, who saw off Glasgow in emphatic fashion on Saturday to make it two wins out of two in the Champions Cup.

Second-placed Ulster and Leinster, in third, lie two points behind leaders Scarlets in Conference B of the Pro14 after the first six rounds of fixtures.