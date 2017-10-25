Edinburgh strive to improve on and off the pitch - new captain Fraser McKenzie

Fraser McKenzie has been given the Edinburgh captaincy until the end of the season

New Edinburgh captain Fraser McKenzie says he will challenge any player that fails to uphold the club's standards.

Two Edinburgh players have been subject to disciplinary investigations in recent weeks - Scotland internationals Magnus Bradbury and John Hardie.

Bradbury's off-field behaviour has seen him replaced as captain by McKenzie, who does not want any more negative publicity for the club.

"If I see anybody acting out of line then I'll step in," McKenzie said.

"But I don't think I'll have to do that often. It's not a team that's got a culture issue, we've not got a standards issue. It's individual mistakes and it happens on and off the field.

"The incidents in the last few weeks have not been ideal. I wouldn't say we've got a bad culture in the place. We're on a journey to improve it.

"Certainly we want to build a new mindset, a new culture, develop the team on this path. It's not going to happen overnight. People make mistakes and these people will pay the price for that."

Head coach Richard Cockerill made the decision to relieve Bradbury of the captaincy after the back-rower missed the European Challenge Cup win at London Irish with a head injury he sustained after a fall on a night out.

Fraser McKenzie says Magnus Bradbury could be Edinburgh captain again in the future

He is still sidelined with the injury and will miss Saturday's match away to Benetton, but is expected to be available for the home match against Ospreys next week.

Hardie is subject to an on-going internal investigation, which BBC Scotland has learned is in relation to alleged cocaine use.

'We've got a young team - that's maybe a problem'

McKenzie says the Edinburgh players have largely been in the dark regarding the Hardie situation. However, he is adamant that will not stop them seeking to improve what Cockerill said is perceived to be a "loose culture" at the club when it comes to professional standards.

"We've got a very young team and that's maybe one of our problems. A lot of the senior players have either left or maybe not stepped up to the plate.

"Cockers has come in and discipline is a massive thing with the team, knowing right from wrong. Everybody in this team knows right from wrong. To realise you are in a position of high standing, you're going to be in the media, you're going to be in the news if anything goes wrong.

"It's about your decision-making, your choices. If you want to play at the highest level, you have to take that, it comes hand-in-hand. There's massive responsibility.

"We've got a very talented squad, very talented players and there's no reason we can't be competing at the top end of the league in time."