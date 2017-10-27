Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers

Toby Flood rejoined Newcastle in the summer, having previously played for them between 2004 and 2008

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 29 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Newcastle fly-half Toby Flood faces former club Leicester as he makes his first league start for the Falcons since rejoining from Toulouse.

Fellow Tigers old boy Vereniki Goneva, Sinoti Sinoti, Sonatane Takulua and Juan Pablo Socino return after missing the 21-20 win over Bordeaux-Begles.

Leicester have last season's top try scorer Adam Thompstone on the bench after recovering from a neck injury.

The Tigers make three changes to the side who beat Castres Olympique.

Brendon O'Connor returns at flanker, while Mathew Tait and Matt Smith, who should make his 150th start for the club, come in at centre after injuries to Matt Toomua and Gareth Owen in last weekend's 54-29 European Champions Cup victory over the French side.

Kyle Cooper, Mark Wilson and Nili Latu all return to the Newcastle pack to play alongside captain Will Welch, who will make his 200th appearance for the Falcons.

Referee Wayne Barnes takes charge of his 190th Premiership match, equalling Chris White's all-time record.

Match facts

Since losing 35-27 to Saracens in the Premiership in early March, Newcastle have won their last five matches at Kingston Park in all competitions.

The Falcons have lost just twice in any competition this season, both in the Premiership, to Saracens in Philadelphia in and at champions Exeter.

Leicester, who have lost just one of their last 14 meeting with Newcastle, have won their last two Premiership away games.

The Tigers' 22-18 European Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92 in Paris on 14 October is their only defeat in the last six games.

Newcastle: Tait; Goneva, Harris, Socino, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Robinson, Wilson, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: Lawson, Mavinga, Davison, Witty, Hogg, Young, Hodgson, Mermoz.

Leicester: Veainu; Malouf, Smith, Tait, May; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Barrow, Kitchener, Mapapalangi, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Thacker, Bateman, Cilliers, Wells, Hamilton, Harrison, J Ford, Thompstone.