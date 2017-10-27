Premiership: Bath v Gloucester

Matt Banahan is one of two changes to Bath's starting line-up to face Gloucester

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Sunday, 29 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Nathan Catt starts a Premiership game for the first time this season as he lines up at prop for Bath against West Country neighbours Gloucester.

Wing Matt Banahan returns in the only other change to the side which beat Scarlets in the European Champions Cup.

Ed Slater is back in the second row for Gloucester following a finger injury.

Jeremy Thrush, Andy Symons and Ollie Thorley are all named on the bench after their recent injury problems, while Billy Burns moves to full-back.

Match facts

Bath have won their past four matches in all competitions since they lost by the odd point in 65 at home to Newcastle in round four.

Bath's only defeat at The Recreation Ground in any competition since March.

All eight of Gloucester Rugby's fixtures this season have gone the way of the home side on the day.

Gloucester have not won away from home since they visited La Rochelle in the semi-final of last year's European Challenge Cup.

Their most recent league victory on the road was on a trip to Bristol on 24 March.

Bath's only defeat in their past 10 Premiership encounters with Cherry & Whites was 11-15 at The Recreation Ground in February 2016.

Bath first-team coach Toby Booth told BBC Radio Bristol:

"They are very dangerous. If you let them impose themselves on you, they're a very difficult opposition.

"We have got to make sure we're on our mettle defensively. We have to control the ball well.

"It is going to be a good old West County arm wrestle, that's for sure."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"I must be honest, we haven't spoken too much about it [the rivalry]. For me, it is quite important that we treat it is as 'just another game'.

"We have to be proud of the jersey we wear in every game, so why make one game special?

"In the Premiership, Bath have done very well. They have a quality team and they will be strong.

"I know Todd Blackadder from coaching against him in the Super Rugby and I have the highest respect for what he has achieved and the kind of person he is."

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Banahan; Priestland, Fotuali'i; Catt, Dunn, Perenise, Charteris, Ewels (capt), Mercer, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Obano, Andrews, Stooke, Garvey, Allinson, Lewis, Brew.

Gloucester: Burns; Purdy, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Halaifonua; Williams, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Afoa, Savage, Slater, Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Rapava Ruskin, Denman, Thrush, Rowan, Vellacott, Symons, Thorley.