Premiership: Saracens v London Irish

Ben Spencer signed a new three-year contract with Saracens this week

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 28 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Saracens make four changes from the side which narrowly beat Ospreys in the European Champions Cup last weekend.

Scrum-half Ben Spencer and Nick Tompkins return in the back line while prop Vincent Koch and flanker Schalk Burger are named in the pack.

Irish have kept faith with seven players who were part of the 44-7 win at Stade Francais in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Joe Cokanasiga and Tom Fowlie start on the wing and centre respectively.

Match facts

Saracens have won their last four encounters with London Irish, who have not triumphed in this fixture since a 22-13 Premiership win at Allianz Park in February 2014.

Saracens are unbeaten at Allianz Park in the Premiership since losing at home to Northampton in March 2016. And they have lost just once in any competition this season, the 31-21 Premiership defeat at Bath.

London Irish have not won away from home in the Premiership since beating London Welsh at Kassam Park in February 2015.

The Exiles ended a six-game losing run with last weekend's 44 -7 European Challenge Cup win over over Stade Francais in Paris.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kennedy excited to face Saracens test

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We're really looking forward to the game. To go and play one of the best teams in Europe is exciting.

"Everything's on point in training and the boys are raring to go. We've been getting better and better in recent weeks and improving in a lot of areas.

"There's still a lot to address, but the guys are working incredibly hard and everyone's extremely passionate about getting better and putting a performance together out on the pitch."

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Tompkins, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Farrell, Spencer; Vunipola, George, Koch, Isiekwe, Kruis, Clark, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Figallo, Skelton, Earl, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Earle.

London Irish: Bell; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Mulchrone, Lewington; Marshall, Meehan; Franks, Paice (capt), Du Plessis, Van der Merwe, Paulo, McNally, Cowan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Elrington, Hoskins, Schatz, Northcote-Green, Steele, Brophy Clews, Ojo.