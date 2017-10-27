Premiership: Harlequins v Worcester Warriors

Earlier this week Worcester captain Donncha O'Callaghan announced he will retire from playing at the end of the season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 28 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Harlequins make six changes from the side beaten by Wasps as Mark Lambert replaces banned prop Joe Marler and hooker Elia Elia makes his first start.

Prop Will Collier and flanker James Chisholm return from injury, with Alofa Alofa named at centre.

Bottom club Warriors, without England's Ben Te'o, make four changes as they seek a first league win of the season.

Skipper Donncha O'Callaghan, winger Perry Humphreys, hooker Joe Taufete'e and flanker Sam Lewis all return.

Front row Ethan Waller, Gareth Milasinovich and Taufete'e, who scored a first-half hat-trick of tries in the European Challenge Cup win over Brive, are all handed a first Premiership start of the season, as is Australian stand-off Jono Lance.

Lewis deputises for former Warriors captain GJ van Velze, who is missing after suffering a head injury last weekend - his first setback since missing almost the whole of last season with a concussion problem.

Match facts

Harlequins have lost just four times at The Stoop in the Premiership since March 2016 - twice to Exeter and twice to Leicester.

Quins have won just once in five matches, in all competitions - their 42-26 Premiership win at home to Sale.

Worcester's only win in any competition since April was their 30-20 success at home to Brive in their opening European Challenge Cup group game. Their last Premiership win was the 25-19 victory over Bath at Sixways on 15 April.

Warriors have not won away in the Premiership since beating Quins 21-16 at The Stoop in March 2016. They have won two of their last three fixtures against Harlequins, having also beaten them 24-17 at Sixways on New Year's Day.

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Alofa, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Lambert, Elia, Collier, Glynn, Horwill (capt), Chisholm, Robshaw, Luamanu.

Replacements: Piper, Boyce, Swainston, Matthews, Lamb, Mulchrone, Swiel, Sloan.

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Olivier, Willison, Adams; Lance, Arr; Waller, Taufete'e, Milasinovich, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Faosiliva, Lewis, Denton.

Replacements: Singleton, Bower, Alo, Phillips, Taylor, Dowsett, Heathcote, Howe.