Premiership: Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (Fri)

Sam Simmonds is recalled by Exeter having been named in the England squad for the first time this week

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 27 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Sale Sharks make five changes to their side, bringing in captain Will Addison and Tom Curry to face Exeter Chiefs.

Sale, who lost 27-24 to Lyon last week, also welcome back Jono Ross, Josh Strauss and Byron McGuigan.

Exeter also make five changes as they play just five days after winning at Montpellier in the Champions Cup.

Props Carl Rimmer and Harry Williams, Ollie Atkins and newly called-up England back-row Sam Simmonds all come in, while winger James Short starts.

Denny Solomona continues on the wing for Sale, having been included in Eddie Jones' 34-man squad for the autumn internationals alongside team-mate Curry.

Match facts

Sale have lost just once at the AJ Bell Stadium since March - by a single point to Newcastle in September.

The Sharks' two Premiership wins this season have both been at home, against London Irish and Gloucester.

Exeter have lost only one of their last five encounters with Sale, 23-17 at the AJ Bell Stadium in February 2016.

The Premiership champions' two defeats this season have both been on the road, at Gloucester and Leicester.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"The people who are responsible for organising European TV fixtures are well aware we have a Friday night fixture. That's been in the schedule for quite some time prior to the European schedule. It's one of those things.

"It's obviously a frustration to me, especially as we seem to be the focal point as professional coaches as to how we have to look after and maintain the balance of players, but then you get those opportunities taken out of your hands.

"It still seems in this day and age, when we have so much talk on player welfare that the two TV companies - one who lines up for the European games and the other for the Premiership - can't seem to work these things out, so that you don't get these turnarounds."

Sale: Addison (capt); Solomona, James, Jennings, McGuigan; O'Connor, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross, T Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Nott, Ioane, Neild, Cliff, Haley.

Exeter: Dollman; Turner, Slade, Whitten, Short; Steenson, White; Rimmer, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Lees, Atkins, Armand, Simmonds, Waldrom.

Replacements: Taione, Hepburn, Francis, Hill, Skinner, Townsend, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty.