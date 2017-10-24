Magnus Bradbury stripped of Edinburgh captaincy, Fraser McKenzie steps up

Fraser McKenzie takes over from Magnus Bradbury as Edinburgh captain

Magnus Bradbury has been stripped of the Edinburgh captaincy following an internal investigation into an off-field incident.

The 22-year-old back-row suffered a head injury after falling on a night out, resulting in him missing the recent win at London Irish.

Lock Fraser McKenzie will replace Bradbury as captain for the remainder of the season.

Bradbury will be available for selection at the weekend.

Capped twice, he has been overlooked for the Scotland squad for the autumn Tests.

