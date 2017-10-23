Autumn internationals: England's Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes and Joe Marler all face disciplinary action

From the section

Hartley's Northampton lost 24-7 at Clermont on Saturday to dent their hopes of making the last eight of the Champions Cup

England captain Dylan Hartley, number eight Nathan Hughes and prop Joe Marler all face disciplinary action with the Autumn internationals less than three weeks away.

Northampton hooker Hartley, Wasps' Hughes and Harlequins' Marler were cited following the weekend's European action.

The trio will have disciplinary hearings on Wednesday.

England coach Eddie Jones names his squad on Thursday.

Hartley has been charged with striking with the hand, Hughes with dangerous tackling and Marler with striking with the elbow.

If guilty, the low-entry ban for each of these offences is two weeks.

England face Argentina on 11 November followed by Australia (18 November) and Samoa (25 November).