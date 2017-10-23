Ospreys: Injured back row forward Dan Baker out for season
Ospreys back row forward Dan Baker is out for the season after suffering knee ligament damage.
The 25-year old was injured in Ospreys' 26-21 Champions Cup defeat against Clermont Auvergne.
Capped three times by Wales, Baker will now require 'reconstructive surgery.'
"We don't expect to see him playing again this season," Ospreys said in a statement, while also confirming Justin Tipuric will miss the Pro14 derby against the Dragons this weekend.
Tipuric injured his thigh muscle during the warm-up against Saracens at the weekend, a match the Welsh region lost 36-34.
Ospreys also confirmed Scott Otten is out for eight weeks, while Kieron Fonotia and Jeff Hassler are both undertaking concussion protocol.