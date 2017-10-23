Ospreys: Injured back row forward Dan Baker out for season

Dan Baker was stretchered off during Ospreys' defeat to Clermont

Ospreys back row forward Dan Baker is out for the season after suffering knee ligament damage.

The 25-year old was injured in Ospreys' 26-21 Champions Cup defeat against Clermont Auvergne.

Capped three times by Wales, Baker will now require 'reconstructive surgery.'

"We don't expect to see him playing again this season," Ospreys said in a statement, while also confirming Justin Tipuric will miss the Pro14 derby against the Dragons this weekend.

Tipuric injured his thigh muscle during the warm-up against Saracens at the weekend, a match the Welsh region lost 36-34.

Ospreys also confirmed Scott Otten is out for eight weeks, while Kieron Fonotia and Jeff Hassler are both undertaking concussion protocol.