Rob Baxter: Exeter Chiefs boss says side can still get better after Montpellier win

Exeter celebrate one of Don Armand's two tries in Montpellier

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says his side can get even better after winning in Montpellier in the Champions Cup.

The Chiefs twice came back from a seven-point deficit to record a 27-24 victory and win their opening two pool games in the competition for the first time in their history.

"It was a fantastic performance," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"The pleasing thing from a coaching perspective is there's a fair bit more we can get better at."

Exeter have only made it out of the pool stages once - two seasons ago when they topped their pool as all four sides got three wins - before losing to a last-second penalty at Wasps in the quarter-finals.

They will face back-to-back games with Leinster, who have also won their opening two games, in December.

"To lock ourselves down and go 'we won last week in round one, we've given ourselves a great opportunity to do something in this pool, now how are we going to back it up', and then to see the players stick at it for so long and deal with so much pressure that they had to deal with over the course of the game was fantastic," added Baxter.

"We had to really back ourselves to stick at what we said we were going to do and that makes me very proud.

"The players have stuck at it and fought their way through it and come away with what must rank as a fantastic win.

"We're two out of two in the form pool in Europe in a lot of ways and things are in our hands. It's all set now for a fantastic double-header against Leinster."