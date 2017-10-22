BBC Sport - 'Simple individual errors cost us' - Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says that "simple individual errors" played a significant part in his side's 41-17 defeat by La Rochelle in Sunday's Champions Cup Pool One game.

Kiss commended his side for having "a lot of fight, effort and spirit" and added that they would take "enough good things from the game".

Ulster return to Pro12 action when they face Leinster at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 28 October.

