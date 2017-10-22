Dan Biggar wants 'common sense' over Rhys Webb's Wales future

Dan Biggar and Rhys Webb will both leave Ospreys at the end of the season

Ospreys and Wales fly-half Dan Biggar hopes a solution can be found to allow his half-back colleague Rhys Webb to continue to play for Wales.

Webb will not be eligible to play for Wales when he leaves Ospreys for Toulon next season, after the Welsh Rugby Union changed its selection policy.

Players taking up a new deal with a team outside Wales must have won 60 caps and Webb has won 28.

"He's [Webb] very, very disappointed and frustrated," Biggar told BBC Sport.

"But I'm sure they'll be able to sort something out and hopefully a bit of clarity on the call.

"It's certainly above my pay grade which decisions are going to happen about that, but let's hope a little bit of common sense prevails.

"It'll be strange [playing for Wales without Webb]. He's been unfortunate with a few injuries as well."

Biggar - who, like Webb, was part of this year's British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand - will join Northampton this summer, but as he has 56 caps should amass enough this season to continue to be eligible for Wales selection.

Autumn Tests 'always exciting'

The 28-year-old should win his 57th Wales cap in the opening autumn international against Australia on 11 November, with Tests against Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa to follow.

"It's an exciting time and a few boys have stuck their hand up... over the last couple of weeks but we'll be competitive," Biggar added.

"We're playing the three best teams in the world and it's hugely exciting, autumns always are."

Biggar was speaking after his Ospreys side lost 36-34 at Saracens in the Champions Cup, stretching the Welsh side's losing streak to seven games in all competitions.

"I'm pretty frustrated but proud of the performance," he said.

"But ultimately I don't think we'll have a better chance of coming to the home of the back-to-back European champions and pick up a real scalp.

"It's important we go and back it up. There's no point turning up next Friday [in the Pro 14 against the Dragons] and reverting back to type and maybe disappointing ourselves again, we've got to build on this and make sure we pick up a result."