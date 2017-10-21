WRU National League results
21 October, 2017
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Caldicot 27 - 15 Garndiffaith
Cwmbran P - P Hartridge
Nantyglo P - P Ynysddu
Pill Harriers P - P Caerphilly
Senghenydd P - P Blackwood
Talywain P - P Abercarn
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare P - P Cambrian Welfare
Barry 14 - 7 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Gilfach Goch P - P Cardiff Quins
Llanishen 26 - 7 Abercynon
Llantwit Fardre P - P St Peters
Penarth 24 - 17 Cilfynydd
TWO NORTH
COBRA 12 - 0 Bangor
CR Dinbich 43 - 10 Newtown
Llangollen 31 - 19 Rhyl
Llanidloes 0 - 21 Shotton Steel
Welshpool 6 - 23 Wrexham
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Cwmavon P - P Builth Wells
Maesteg Celtic 22 - 12 Brynamman
Morriston P - P Cwmgors
Penlan P - P Nantymoel
Taibach 15 - 12 Pencoed
Ystradgynlais P - P Nantyffyllon
TWO WEST
Llanybydder 24 - 40 Pontyberem
Loughor 15 - 9 Carmarthen Athletic
Mumbles 17 - 5 Amman United
Pontarddulais 28 - 0 Fishguard & Goodwick
Tumble P - P Whitland
Yr Hendy 35 - 0 St Clears
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 22 - 0 Abertysswg
Monmouth 36 - 0 Blackwood Stars
Chepstow 13 - 15 Tredegar Ironsides
Machen 35 - 17 Fleur De Lys
Newport HSOB 23 - 18 Oakdale
Usk 13 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Fairwater 8 - 0 Gwernyfed
Llandaff 3 - 7 Cefn Coed
Pentyrch P - P Taffs Well
Penygraig P - P Old Illtydians
Pontyclun P - P Llandaff North
Treharris P - P Abercwmboi
THREE NORTH
Benllech P - P Machynlleth
CR Dinbach II 7 - 3 Holyhead
Flint 6 - 24 Nant Conwy II
Menai Bridge 27 - 7 Rhosllanerchrugog
Mold II P - P Pwllheli II
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Birchgrove 27 - 3 Abercrave
Bryncoch 17 - 0 Bridgend Sports
Glais 21 - 29 Aberavon Green Stars
Neath Athletic P - P Pyle
Pontycymmer P - P Swansea Uplands
Porthcawl P - P Briton Ferry
THREE WEST A
Haverfordwest 64 - 3 Tregaron
Laugharne P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
Milford Haven P - P Llangwm
Neyland P - P Cardigan
Pembroke 95 - 5 St Davids
THREE EAST B
Blaina P - P Llanhilleth
Brynithel P - P Markham
Deri P - P St Julians HSOB
New Tredegar P - P Aberbargoed
Rhymney 0 - 8 Hafodyrynys
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 14 - 17 Tylorstown
Canton 8 - 12 Ynysowen
Llantwit Major 42 - 3 Hirwaun
Old Penarthians 10 - 24 Wattstown
Tonyrefail P - P Cowbridge
Treherbert P - P Ferndale
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Baglan 17 - 14 Pontrhydyfen
Banwen P - P Cefn Cribbwr
Crynant P - P Alltwen
Ogmore Vale 19 - 7 Glyncorrwg
Rhigos 0 - 3 Tonmawr
Vardre 13 - 10 Bryncethin
THREE WEST B
Bynea 30 - 10 Betws
Lampeter Town 33 - 10 Llandeilo
Llangadog 13 - 29 Burry Port
Nantgaredig 51 - 12 Llandybie
New Dock Stars 33 - 0 Penygroes
Penybanc P - P Trimsaran
THREE EAST C
Beaufort P - P Malpas
Crickhowell 14 - 3 Trefil
New Panteg P - P Crumlin
Tredegar P - P Forgeside
Whiteheads 31 - 3 West Mon
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 6 - 10 Whitchurch
Cathays P - P Sully View
Glyncoch P - P Cardiff Saracens
St Albans P - P Llandrindod Wells
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach P - P Pontyates
Fall Bay 13 - 12 Cwmllynfell
Ferryside P - P Cwmtwrch
Panyffynnon P - P Pontardawe
South Gower 22 - 5 Furnace United
Tonna P - P Cefneithin
THREE EAST D
Hollybush 7 - 3 Bettws
Old Tylerian P - P Pontllanfraith
Rhayader 7 - 29 Newport Saracens
Tref y Clawdd 22 - 17 Abersychan Alexanders