WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

21 October, 2017

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST

Caldicot 27 - 15 Garndiffaith

Cwmbran P - P Hartridge

Nantyglo P - P Ynysddu

Pill Harriers P - P Caerphilly

Senghenydd P - P Blackwood

Talywain P - P Abercarn

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare P - P Cambrian Welfare

Barry 14 - 7 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Gilfach Goch P - P Cardiff Quins

Llanishen 26 - 7 Abercynon

Llantwit Fardre P - P St Peters

Penarth 24 - 17 Cilfynydd

TWO NORTH

COBRA 12 - 0 Bangor

CR Dinbich 43 - 10 Newtown

Llangollen 31 - 19 Rhyl

Llanidloes 0 - 21 Shotton Steel

Welshpool 6 - 23 Wrexham

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Cwmavon P - P Builth Wells

Maesteg Celtic 22 - 12 Brynamman

Morriston P - P Cwmgors

Penlan P - P Nantymoel

Taibach 15 - 12 Pencoed

Ystradgynlais P - P Nantyffyllon

TWO WEST

Llanybydder 24 - 40 Pontyberem

Loughor 15 - 9 Carmarthen Athletic

Mumbles 17 - 5 Amman United

Pontarddulais 28 - 0 Fishguard & Goodwick

Tumble P - P Whitland

Yr Hendy 35 - 0 St Clears

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 22 - 0 Abertysswg

Monmouth 36 - 0 Blackwood Stars

Chepstow 13 - 15 Tredegar Ironsides

Machen 35 - 17 Fleur De Lys

Newport HSOB 23 - 18 Oakdale

Usk 13 - 0 RTB Ebbw Vale

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Fairwater 8 - 0 Gwernyfed

Llandaff 3 - 7 Cefn Coed

Pentyrch P - P Taffs Well

Penygraig P - P Old Illtydians

Pontyclun P - P Llandaff North

Treharris P - P Abercwmboi

THREE NORTH

Benllech P - P Machynlleth

CR Dinbach II 7 - 3 Holyhead

Flint 6 - 24 Nant Conwy II

Menai Bridge 27 - 7 Rhosllanerchrugog

Mold II P - P Pwllheli II

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Birchgrove 27 - 3 Abercrave

Bryncoch 17 - 0 Bridgend Sports

Glais 21 - 29 Aberavon Green Stars

Neath Athletic P - P Pyle

Pontycymmer P - P Swansea Uplands

Porthcawl P - P Briton Ferry

THREE WEST A

Haverfordwest 64 - 3 Tregaron

Laugharne P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

Milford Haven P - P Llangwm

Neyland P - P Cardigan

Pembroke 95 - 5 St Davids

THREE EAST B

Blaina P - P Llanhilleth

Brynithel P - P Markham

Deri P - P St Julians HSOB

New Tredegar P - P Aberbargoed

Rhymney 0 - 8 Hafodyrynys

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 14 - 17 Tylorstown

Canton 8 - 12 Ynysowen

Llantwit Major 42 - 3 Hirwaun

Old Penarthians 10 - 24 Wattstown

Tonyrefail P - P Cowbridge

Treherbert P - P Ferndale

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Baglan 17 - 14 Pontrhydyfen

Banwen P - P Cefn Cribbwr

Crynant P - P Alltwen

Ogmore Vale 19 - 7 Glyncorrwg

Rhigos 0 - 3 Tonmawr

Vardre 13 - 10 Bryncethin

THREE WEST B

Bynea 30 - 10 Betws

Lampeter Town 33 - 10 Llandeilo

Llangadog 13 - 29 Burry Port

Nantgaredig 51 - 12 Llandybie

New Dock Stars 33 - 0 Penygroes

Penybanc P - P Trimsaran

THREE EAST C

Beaufort P - P Malpas

Crickhowell 14 - 3 Trefil

New Panteg P - P Crumlin

Tredegar P - P Forgeside

Whiteheads 31 - 3 West Mon

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 6 - 10 Whitchurch

Cathays P - P Sully View

Glyncoch P - P Cardiff Saracens

St Albans P - P Llandrindod Wells

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach P - P Pontyates

Fall Bay 13 - 12 Cwmllynfell

Ferryside P - P Cwmtwrch

Panyffynnon P - P Pontardawe

South Gower 22 - 5 Furnace United

Tonna P - P Cefneithin

THREE EAST D

Hollybush 7 - 3 Bettws

Old Tylerian P - P Pontllanfraith

Rhayader 7 - 29 Newport Saracens

Tref y Clawdd 22 - 17 Abersychan Alexanders

