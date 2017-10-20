British and Irish Cup: Dragons Premiership Select v Jersey Reds (Sat)

Jake Woolmore will captain Jersey as they look for back-to-back wins

Jersey Reds have made six changes to their side for the trip to Caerphilly to face Dragons Premiership Select in the British and Irish Cup.

Props Jake Woolmore and Leeroy Atalifo come in to the front row.

Tom Quarrie makes his debut in the second row alongside the returning Jerry Sexton, while Rory Pitman replaces Matt Rogerson at number eight.

Mark Best returns at centre in place of Ellis Abrahams, while James Voss and Seb Nagle-Taylor return to the bench.

Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon:

"We know how difficult a place Wales is to go, we don't know a huge amount about the opposition.

"But that's been just right for us as we've been able to focus on ourselves again and concentrate on our process and what we do.

"We can build on where we were last week against Yorkshire and hopefully we can carry that through this weekend."

Jersey Reds: Worrall; Pincus, Ma'afu, Best, Hodson; Cope, Hardy; Woolmore (capt), Selway, Atalifo, Sexton, Quarrie, Bartle, Joyce, Pitman.

Replacements: Macfarlane, Brodley, Clarey, Voss, Nagle-Taylor, Dudley, McClurg.