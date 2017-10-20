European Challenge Cup: Connacht v Worcester (Sat)

Eoghan Masterson will captain Connacht against Worcester

European Challenge Cup Pool 5 Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC sport website

Eoghan Masterson will captain Connacht in their Challenge Cup game against a Worcester side which shows seven changes from that which defeated Brive.

Connacht welcome back Bundee Aki and Tiernan O'Halloran to the backline after injury as they aim to build on their 43-15 victory away to Oyonnax.

Australian fly-half Jono Lance will make his first start for Worcester.

Jackson Willison, Josh Adams, Jack Singleton, Will Spencer, David Denton and Alafoti Faosiliva all come in.

Willison plays at centre, while Adams is given a start on the wing.

Singelton returns at hooker, Spencer is named in the second row and Denton and Faosiliva are included in the back row.

Summer signing Simon Kerrod could be in line for his Warriors debut as he is handed a place on the bench.

Worcester picked up a bonus point in seeing off Brive 30-20 last Saturday.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Leader, Aki, Griffin, Healy; Carty, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Robertson-McCoy; Roux, Cannon; McKeon, Connolly, Masterson

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Carey, Gallagher, Butler, Marmion, Ronaldson, Kelleher

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Howe, Olivier, Willison, Adams; Lance, Arr; Waller, Singleton, Milasinovich; Phillips, Spencer; Denton, Faosiliva, van Velze.

Replacements: Williams, Bower, Kerrod, O'Callaghan, Taylor, Dowsett, Olver, Humphreys