European Rugby Champions Cup: Munster v Racing 92 (Sat)

Ian Keatley replaces the injured Tyler Bleyendaal at fly-half for Munster

European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 4 Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster have made three changes to their starting line-up for their Champions Cup game against Racing 92.

Hooker Rhys Marshall comes in for Niall Scannell, who misses out with a thumb injury, while Jean Kleyn is in at lock after recovering from a neck injury.

Ian Keatley takes over at fly-half because Tyler Bleyendaal is suffering from a neck complaint.

Munster drew 17-17 away to Castres in their opening game but Racing top Pool Four after beating Leicester 22-18.

Named again at openside flanker, Tommy O'Donnell will make his 150th appearance for the Irish province, who will be playing their 160th game of the competition - a Champions Cup record.

Leicester are at home to Castres in the weekend's other Pool Five game, also with a 17:30 BST kick-off.

Munster: Zebo; Sweetnam, Farrell, Scannell, Earls; Keatley, Murray; Kilcoyne, Marshall, Archer; Kleyn, Holland; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Ryan, Flanagan, O'Donoghue, Williams, Hanrahan, Conway.

Racing 92: Lambie; Rokocoko, Chavancy, Tuitavke, Dupichot; Carter, Machenaud; Ben Arous, Chat, Tameifuna; Le Roux, Nakarawa; Lauret, Nyanga, Claassen.

Replacements: Szarzewski, Afatia, Johnston, Chouzenoux, Maka, Iribaren, Tales, Vulivuli.