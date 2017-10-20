European Rugby Champions Cup: Munster v Racing 92 (Sat)
|European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 4
|Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Munster have made three changes to their starting line-up for their Champions Cup game against Racing 92.
Hooker Rhys Marshall comes in for Niall Scannell, who misses out with a thumb injury, while Jean Kleyn is in at lock after recovering from a neck injury.
Ian Keatley takes over at fly-half because Tyler Bleyendaal is suffering from a neck complaint.
Munster drew 17-17 away to Castres in their opening game but Racing top Pool Four after beating Leicester 22-18.
Named again at openside flanker, Tommy O'Donnell will make his 150th appearance for the Irish province, who will be playing their 160th game of the competition - a Champions Cup record.
Leicester are at home to Castres in the weekend's other Pool Five game, also with a 17:30 BST kick-off.
Munster: Zebo; Sweetnam, Farrell, Scannell, Earls; Keatley, Murray; Kilcoyne, Marshall, Archer; Kleyn, Holland; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donnell, Stander.
Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Ryan, Flanagan, O'Donoghue, Williams, Hanrahan, Conway.
Racing 92: Lambie; Rokocoko, Chavancy, Tuitavke, Dupichot; Carter, Machenaud; Ben Arous, Chat, Tameifuna; Le Roux, Nakarawa; Lauret, Nyanga, Claassen.
Replacements: Szarzewski, Afatia, Johnston, Chouzenoux, Maka, Iribaren, Tales, Vulivuli.