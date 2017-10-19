BBC Sport - Teimana Harrison: Northampton Saints forward aims to restore pride against Clermont
Our pride is on the line - Harrison
- From the section Rugby Union
Northampton Saints forward Teimana Harrison tells BBC Look East that the team's "pride is on the line" in their European Champions Cup game at Clermont.
The Saints suffered their worst ever home defeat in their opening Pool Two match against Saracens.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired