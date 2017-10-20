Crosbie makes his first Edinburgh start in Moscow

European Challenge Cup: Krasny Yar v Edinburgh Venue: Fili Stadium, Moscow Date: Sat, 21 Oct Kick-off: 10:00 BST

Edinburgh make nine changes for their European Challenge Cup trip to Moscow to face Krasny Yar.

Luke Crosbie makes his first start and is joined in the back row by Lewis Carmichael.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn returns along with wing Tom Brown, while Grant Gilchrist and Anton Bresler combine in the second row.

Captain Marcus Bradbury remains suspended by the club after injuring his head on a night out with friends.

Neil Cochrane leads the side and is joined by prop WP Nel, with Allan Dell keeping his number one jersey.

Krasny Yar caused a huge shock last weekend with 34-29 victory over holders Stade Francais in Siberia.

However, only seven days on, this match has been moved to the Russian capital because of fears about the freezing weather.

Edinburgh top Pool 4 after running in five tries in a comfortable 37-14 win at London Irish.

Junior Rasolea retains his spot at inside-centre following two tries last weekend and the Australian is joined by James Johnstone.

Sam Hidalgo Clyne and Jason Tovey once again partner each other at half-back.

"I was very impressed with Krasny Yar's win against Stade Francais last weekend," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill. "They key for us is to match them physically but also to play our own game and make sure we challenge them with ball in hand.

"We know it's going to be tough. If we're not playing at 100% then Krasny Yar are a good enough side to beat us as we saw last weekend."

Krasny Yar are captained by Vasili Artemeyev, who spent time at the Leinster Academy and had three seasons with Northampton Saints.

Experienced Georgia internationals Jaba Bregvadze and Lasha Malaghuradze are also included.

Krasny Yar: Artemyev, Iagudin, Galinovskiy, Malaguradze,Chaban, Apikotoa, Dorofeev; Fukofuka, Bregvadze, Bitiev, Mahu, Garbuzov, Gresev, Arhip, Ilin.

Replacements: Kondakov, Tsnobiladze, Tsiklauri, Zykov, Khudiakov, Riabov, Kolomiitcev, Golosnitskii.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Hoyland Johnstone, Rasolea, Brown, Tovey, Hidalgo-Clyne; Dell, N Cochrane, Nel, Bresler, Gilchrist, Carmichael, Crosbie, Du Preez.

Replacements: McInally, Marfo, Berghan, McKenzie, Mata, Fowles, Dean, Bryce.

Referee: Thomas Charabas (France)

Assistants: Sebastien Minery (France) & Arnaud Blondel (France)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)