Alex Lozowski: Saracens & England fly-half signs deal until 2020

Alex Lozowski made his international debut for England against Argentina in June

Saracens fly-half Alex Lozowski has signed a new contract with the Premiership club, and will remain at Allianz Park until the summer of 2020.

The 24-year-old former Wasps player featured twice for England on the tour of Argentina in the summer.

There had been speculation that Lozowski may leave the north London club in search of regular game time.

"In his brief time at the club, Alex has shown how good a player he is," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

Lozowski has scored 214 points in 26 Premiership appearances since his switch to the capital in the summer of 2016, and helped Saracens to retain the Champions Cup last season.

"Alex will have an important role to play for us as he continues to develop as a player," McCall added.

"The most exciting thing for us is how much improvement we believe there is to come from him alongside our core of young, hungry, homegrown players."

Analysis

Chris Jones, BBC Radio 5 live's rugby union reporter

This is significant news given he had been open to a move away from the club to play more regularly. Owen Farrell is the first-choice number 10.

But McCall told Radio 5 live recently that Lozowski could become an England regular by staying at Sarries.

Lozowski, who can play across the back line, is in contention to be selected in Eddie Jones' autumn international squad, which is announced next week.