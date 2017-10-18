Francois Louw: Bath Rugby flanker given three-week ban

From the section

Francois Louw will miss Bath's Champions Cup game at Scarlets and a home Premiership fixture against Gloucester

Bath flanker Francois Louw has been banned for three weeks after pleading guilty to making contact with the eye area of Benetton forward Marco Fuser.

South Africa international Louw was cited for a challenge in the 77th minute of Bath's Champions Cup victory on 14 October.

The 32-year-old's suspension will end on Monday, 6 November.

Meanwhile, a citation against Fuser for biting Louw prior to the off-the-ball incident has been dismissed.

A disciplinary committee ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove the charge against the 26-year-old Italian second-row.