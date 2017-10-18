BBC Sport - Ulster head coach Jonno Gibbes says province must be patient over Jared Payne's fitness

Ulster must be patient over Payne fitness says coach Gibbes

Ulster head coach Jonno Gibbes says the province has to be patient over Jared Payne's fitness as he recovers from the concussion he sustained on the British & Irish Lions tour.

Payne has not played this season and will again miss out on Sunday's European game against La Rochelle.

