BBC Sport - Ulster head coach Jonno Gibbes says province must be patient over Jared Payne's fitness
Ulster must be patient over Payne fitness says coach Gibbes
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster head coach Jonno Gibbes says the province has to be patient over Jared Payne's fitness as he recovers from the concussion he sustained on the British & Irish Lions tour.
Payne has not played this season and will again miss out on Sunday's European game against La Rochelle.
