Scott Baldwin: Hooker fit for Ospreys after lion bite

European Champions Cup: Saracens v Ospreys Venue: Allianz Park, Barnet Date: Sat, 21 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales MW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app.

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin has been cleared to play for the first time since having his hand bitten by a lion at the end of September.

The 29-year-old is now in line for the Champions Cup trip to Saracens on Saturday, 21 October.

Baldwin feared he could lose the hand to infection after the incident on tour in South Africa last month.

Ospreys began their European campaign with a 21-26 home loss to Clermont Auvergne.

The Welsh region, who have lost their previous six games in all competitions, face a daunting task against a Saracens side who began their Euro title defence last week by winning 57-13 at Northampton.