Scott Baldwin: Hooker fit for Ospreys after lion bite

Scott Baldwin
Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin has been sidelined since being bitten by a lions at the end of September
European Champions Cup: Saracens v Ospreys
Venue: Allianz Park, Barnet Date: Sat, 21 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales MW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app.

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin has been cleared to play for the first time since having his hand bitten by a lion at the end of September.

The 29-year-old is now in line for the Champions Cup trip to Saracens on Saturday, 21 October.

Baldwin feared he could lose the hand to infection after the incident on tour in South Africa last month.

Ospreys began their European campaign with a 21-26 home loss to Clermont Auvergne.

The Welsh region, who have lost their previous six games in all competitions, face a daunting task against a Saracens side who began their Euro title defence last week by winning 57-13 at Northampton.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Brighton

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired