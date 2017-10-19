Ken Owens was rested last weekend but came off the bench

European Champions Cup: Scarlets v Bath Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Fri, 20 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app, plus live scores.

Scarlets welcome back captain Ken Owens as the Wales international prepares to meet some familiar faces in the European Champions Cup.

Owens, Hadleigh Parkes, Gareth Davies and Will Boyde all come into Wayne Pivac's side who make four changes from the 21-20 defeat by Toulon.

Wales internationals Luke Charteris and Rhys Priestland return to the Bath XV.

Priestland starts at fly-half against his former club after injury, but flanker Francois Louw is suspended.

Two more Wales internationals, Aled Brew and Taulupe Faletau, are also selected while former Osprey Kahn Fotuali'i partners Priestland in the half-backs.

Bath are without Dave Attwood, Ross Batty, Freddie Burns, Chris Cook, Tom Ellis, Matt Garvey, Shaun Knight, Kane Palma-Newport, Ben Tapuai, Henry Thomas and Jeff Williams.

And their South Africa international Louw is suspended for three weeks for making contact with the eye area of Benetton forward Marco Fuser last weekend.

For Scarlets, Lewis Rawlins joins Jake Ball in the second row.

Scrum-half Davies returns to partner Rhys Patchell with Parkes replacing Scott Williams to partner British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies in the centre.

Coach Wayne Pivac believes it is "a must-win game" for his side.

"It's a home game; to do well in this competition you have to win your home games and then be successful on the road at some stage," he added.

"We got a bonus point out in Toulon but for that to have an impact we have to back it up with a win on Friday.

"They're going to be a tough opponent. They'll want to get a win on the road first up against us.

Back in contention for the first time since he was injured in April, Nathan Catt - who could make his 150th Bath appearance from the replacements bench - told BBC Radio Bristol: "It has been brutal just watching the lads. I can't wait to get back out there.

"We have had some really good wins on the road this year so hopefully we'll go to a very dangerous Scarlets team and perform well.

"They have strength everywhere and Wales internationals throughout the team.

"I'll be hugely proud to get to the 150. It's taken me a little while - I've been stuck on the 149 for quite a few months."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, Tadhg Beirne.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Josh Macleod, Jonathan Evans, Paul Asquith, Scott Williams.

Bath: Anthony Watson; Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph, Max Clark, Aled Brew; Rhys Priestland, Kahn Fotuali'i; Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Anthony Perenise, Charlie Ewels, Luke Charteris, Zach Mercer, Sam Underhill, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Nathan Catt, Scott Andrews, Elliott Stooke, Paul Grant, Darren Allinson, Josh Lewis, Matt Banahan.