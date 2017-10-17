Alan Paver: Cornish Pirates coach re-registers as a player to bolster squad

Alan Paver's only appearance this year was as a late replacement against Rotherham in February

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver has re-registered himself as a player in an effort to bolster their squad for the British and Irish Cup.

The 40-year-old, who has played just twice in the Championship since April 2016, was made joint-head coach with Gavin Cattle in the summer of 2016.

The club have a host of injuries, but began their cup campaign with a win over Hartpury at the weekend.

"It's all hands on deck at the moment," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"No-one wants to see an old man running around the field any more than me, but if I can help the guys out I will," added Paver.