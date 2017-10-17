Manu Tuilagi: Leicester and England centre set to return in early December

Leicester's Manu Tuilagi
Tuilagi has 26 England caps but has not started for the national side since 2014

Leicester Tigers and England centre Manu Tuilagi could be back in action in early December having made good progress following knee surgery.

Tuilagi suffered the injury in the opening game of the Premiership season against Bath on 3 September.

It was initially feared that the 26-year-old could be out of action until at least mid-December.

"He is in front of schedule and ticking along brilliantly," head coach Matt O'Connor told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We should see Manu in early December, hopefully."

