European Champions Cup: Wasps v Harlequins (Sun)

Johnson has alternated between back row and front row for the past two seasons

European Champions Cup Pool 1 Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 22 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire and BBC Radio London

Ashley Johnson will step in at hooker for Wasps for Sunday's Champions Cup meeting with Harlequins on Sunday with Tom Cruse out with a broken thumb.

Juan De Jongh comes into midfield for the hosts in place of Brendan Macken, but Danny Cipriani and Kyle Eastmond are still absent with injuries.

Joe Gray returns at hooker in Harlequins' only change from their opening-round defeat by La Rochelle.

Dave Ward switches out of the front row to replace Ben Glynn at flanker.

With both teams' on the wrong end of results on the opening weekend, Wasps' director of rugby Dai Young says there is little room for another defeat.

Champions Cup - Pool 1 (after one game) Points Pts difference 1. La Rochelle 5 +7 2. Ulster 4 +10 3. Harlequins 1 -7 4. Wasps 0 -10

"If we don't get the result we want, realistically we will need to do something pretty special in the last four games to qualify," he said.

"We want to get back to winning ways at the Ricoh Arena, in front of our home fans, as quickly as possible and in reality we have to start this Sunday if we really want to make a dent in this European competition."

Harlequins won 24-21 in an tetchy Premiership encounter last month that featured three yellow cards.

Wasps have lost their last three matches, with league losses against Bath and Saracens before their defeat by Ulster last weekend.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade; Daly, de Jongh, Bassett; Gopperth, Robson; Mullan, Johnson, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (c), Rowlands, Haskell, Young, Hughes

Replacements: Harris, McIntyre, Moore, Gaskell, Willis, Thompson, Simpson, Miller.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Gray, Collier, Matthews, Horwill, Robshaw, Ward, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Swainston, Merrick, Glynn, Lewis, Swiel, Saili.