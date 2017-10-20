European Champions Cup: Leicester v Castres (Sat)

Mapapalangi made his international debut for Tonga in November 2016

European Champions Cup Pool 4 Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Leicester

Flanker Valentino Mapapalangi steps in for the suspended Mike Williams in one of two changes for Leicester in their Champions Cup meeting with Castres.

Williams has been banned for one week for charging into Henry Chavancy in his side's defeat by Racing 92 on Saturday.

Gareth Owen replaces Matt Smith at outside centre in an otherwise unchanged backline.

Castres, who drew 17-17 against Munster on the opening weekend, have Rory Kockott at scrum-half.

The French side have not qualified from their group in their last 10 campaigns in Europe's elite competition and have not won away to Premiership opposition since October 2001.

Champions Cup - Pool 4 (after one match) Points Pts difference 1. Racing 92 4 +4 2. Castres 2 0 3. Munster 2 0 4. Leicester 1 -4

They have lost 14 and drawn one of their 15 trips to England since that win over Harlequins, but Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor is expecting a tough evening.

"Castres have a big, physical squad and they make it really hard if you are inaccurate in your own game," he said.

"We're happy with the effort we put in against Racing but I still think we have a lot of growth to come. We have to improve and take our game to another level this week at home."

Leicester: Veainu; Malouf, Owen, Toomua, May; Ford, Youngs; Genge, Youngs (c), Cole, Barrow, Kitchener, Mapapalangi, Hamilton, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: McGuigan, Bateman, Cilliers, Tuohy, O'Connor, Harrison, Ford, Tait.

Castres: Batlle; Paris, Combezou, Taumopeau, Smith; Le Bourhis, Kockott; Lazar, Rallier, Tussac, Mafi, Capo Ortega (c), Caballero, Jelonch, Tulou.

Replacements: Jenneker, Stroe, Sione, Samson, Delaporte, Radosvljevic, Vialelle, Jaminet.