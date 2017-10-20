European Rugby Champions Cup: Saracens v Ospreys

Brits was a second-half replacement for Jamie George in the 57-13 win over Northampton last weekend

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website, mobile and app

Saracens have rotated South African hooker Schalk Brits into their starting line-up to face Ospreys on Saturday.

The 36-year-old replaces Jamie George with Juan Figallo coming in for Vincent Koch at prop and Duncan Taylor getting a run at centre with Marcelo Bosch out.

Hooker Scott Baldwin is on the bench for the Ospreys, the first time he has been in squad since being bitten on the hand by a lion in September.

Injured scrum-half Rhys Webb is replaced by Tom Habberfield.

Webb, who will move to Toulon at the end of the season, hobbled off in last weekend's 26-21 defeat at home by last season's runners-up Clermont Auvergne.

Number eight Dan Baker was also injured in the defeat and is replaced by James King in the back row.

Champions Cup - Pool 2 (after one match) Points Pts difference 1. Saracens 5 +44 2. Clermont 4 +5 3. Ospreys 1 -5 4. Northampton 0 -44

Elsewhere Jeff Hassler comes in for Keelan Giles on the wing, Bradley Davies is replaced by Adam Beard in the second row and Sam Parry is in for Scott Otten at hooker.

Saracens began their Champions Cup campaign with a superb 57-13 win over Northampton and include Liam Williams, who scored two tries at Franklin's Gardens and British and Irish Lions team-mate Owen Farrell in their backline.

The visitors have won just once in seven Pro14 matches, but head coach Steve Tandy believes his team will not be deterred by being underdogs.

"We've been improving over the last few weeks," he said.

"There have been signs that we are getting to where we need to be, with the performance last weekend against Clermont much better than we've been.

"We know that outside of our environment there'll be little expectation on us but that won't affect us."

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Taylor, Barritt (c), Wyles; Farrell, Wigglesworth; Vunipola, Brits, Figallo; Isiekwe, Kruis; Itoje, Clark, Wray

Replacements: George, Barrington, Koch, Skelton, Burger, Spencer, Lozowski, Tompkins

Ospreys: Evans, Hassler, Fonotia, Watkin, Allen, Biggar, Habberfield; Smith, Parry, Arhip; Beard, Jones (c); Lydiate, Tipuric, King

Replacements: Baldwin, James, Fia, Ashley, Mercer, Leonard, Davies, Hook