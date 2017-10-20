European Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Northampton

Francis was called up to England's tour of Argentina in the summer, but had his Northampton debut delayed by a jaw injury

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Northampton

Piers Francis will make his first start at fly-half for Northampton in Saints' Champions Cup visit to Clermont.

The 27-year-old, who has played twice at centre since arriving from the Blues in the summer, replaces Stephen Myler.

Tom Collins, who has scored two tries in six starts this season, comes in for George North (knee) on the wing.

Elsewhere, Harry Mallinder replaces Ahsee Tuala at full-back and Tom Wood makes his return at flanker at the expense of Jamie Gibson.

In total, director of rugby Jim Mallinder makes eight personnel changes from the side that lost 57-13 to Saracens in their opening match in Europe's elite competition.

Champions Cup - Pool 2 (after one match) Points Pts difference 1. Saracens 5 +44 2. Clermont 4 +5 3. Ospreys 1 -5 4. Northampton 0 -44

Api Ratuniyarawa and Christian Day form a new second-row partnership while prop Jamal Ford-Robinson, signed from Bristol in the summer, makes his first start for the club.

Nafi Tuitavake comes into midfield alongside Luther Burrell to fill the vacancy left by Francis' shift to 10.

Last season's runners-up Clermont beat Ospreys in their opening match of this season's campaign, but are seventh in their domestic league after four defeats from their first seven matches.

Former All Black Isaia Toeava comes in at full-back, but centre Wesley Fofana is not yet ready to make his comeback from injury and flanker Peceli Yato is suspended for elbowing an opponent.

Teimana Harrison was brought up in Rotorua, New Zealand

Former Harlequins and Saracens wing David Strettle is in the starting line-up with fellow Englishman Nick Abendanon among the replacements.

Number eight Teimana Harrison says Northampton are determined to deliver a more cohesive and physical performance after last weekend's rout by Saracens.

"It's difficult to watch back," he said of that defeat.

"All the mistakes that we made and how easily rectified they are. Just simple things like ball handling, we didn't look after the ball enough.

"We go into this weekend full on; we need to be confrontational, we need to win the battles. It's all now down to physicality. If we stop their big ball carriers getting through then we're in for a good day."

Northampton: Mallinder; Foden, Tuitavake, Burrell, Collins; Francis, Groom; Waller, Hartley (c), Ford-Robinson, Ratuniyarawa, Day, Lawes, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Brookes, Paterson, Gibson, Reinach, Stephenson, Pisi.

Clermont: Toeava; Strettle, Penaud, Lamerat, Raka; Lopez, Parra; Chaume, Kayser, Slimani, Van der Merwe, Timani, Cancoriet, Lapandry, Lee.

Replacements: Ulugia, Falgoux, Jarvis, Jedrasiak, Gerondeau, Cassing, Betham, Abendanon.