BBC to broadcast live Scotland against New Zealand, Australia and Samoa

New Zealand last visited Scotland in 2014, winning 24-16

Scotland's autumn Test matches against New Zealand, Australia and Samoa are to be broadcast live on the BBC.

It will be Gregor Townsend's first home series as Scotland head coach and the Murrayfield matches against New Zealand and Australia are already sell-outs.

The visit by Samoa on 11 November and the concluding game against Australia on 25 November will be broadcast throughout the UK on BBC One.

Scotland's 18 November meeting with the All Blacks will be on BBC Two.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "We are very delighted to continue our partnership with Scottish Rugby to bring their autumn Test matches to the widest possible audience across the UK.

"The autumn internationals are such an exciting event in the rugby calendar, pitting the home nations against the best teams from the southern hemisphere."

The matches will also be available on BT Sport - the first time two national broadcasters will show Scotland's national rugby team matches in live simulcast.

Scottish Rugby chief operating officer Dominic McKay added: "The 2017 Autumn Series is shaping up to be one of the biggest ever."

The governing body is expecting the visit to Edinburgh by Samoa to generate a record crowd against a Tier 2 opponent.

Scotland's 2017 Autumn Series

Saturday 11 November: Scotland v Samoa, Murrayfield Stadium (kick-off 14.30 GMT), live on BBC 1

Saturday 18 November: Scotland v New Zealand, Murrayfield Stadium (kick-off 17.15 GMT), live on BBC 2

Saturday 25 November: Scotland v Australia, Murrayfield Stadium (kick-off 14.30 GMT), live on BBC 1