European Challenge Cup: Stade Francais v London Irish
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|European Challenge Cup
|Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile
Topsy Ojo will become London Irish's record-appearance maker when he captains the Exiles in Paris.
Ojo, 32, will move past Ireland international Justin Bishop, who played 280 games for the club.
Irish make just the one change with Teofilo Paulo replacing Josh McNally in the second row.
Both Irish and Stade Francais are without a win after defeats by Edinburgh and Krasny Yar respectively in their opening pool matches.
Stade Francais: tbc
London Irish: Ransom; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Williams, Ojo (capt); Brophy Clews, Meehan; Elrington, Woolstencroft, Hoskins, Lloyd, Paulo, Northcote-Green, Gilsenan, Lomidze.
Replacements: Gleave, Smallbone, Chawatama, McNally, Curtis-Harris, Steele, Atkins, Mulchrone.
Referee: Vlad Iordachescu (Rom)