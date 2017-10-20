European Challenge Cup: Stade Francais v London Irish

London Irish's Topsy Ojo
Topsy Ojo has also been capped twice by England in his senior career
European Challenge Cup
Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Topsy Ojo will become London Irish's record-appearance maker when he captains the Exiles in Paris.

Ojo, 32, will move past Ireland international Justin Bishop, who played 280 games for the club.

Irish make just the one change with Teofilo Paulo replacing Josh McNally in the second row.

Both Irish and Stade Francais are without a win after defeats by Edinburgh and Krasny Yar respectively in their opening pool matches.

Stade Francais: tbc

London Irish: Ransom; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Williams, Ojo (capt); Brophy Clews, Meehan; Elrington, Woolstencroft, Hoskins, Lloyd, Paulo, Northcote-Green, Gilsenan, Lomidze.

Replacements: Gleave, Smallbone, Chawatama, McNally, Curtis-Harris, Steele, Atkins, Mulchrone.

Referee: Vlad Iordachescu (Rom)

