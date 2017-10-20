European Challenge Cup: Union Bordeaux Begles v Newcastle
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|European Challenge Cup
|Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile
Newcastle skipper Will Welch returns as one of six changes for the trip to Bordeaux in the Challenge Cup.
Front rowers Scott Lawson and Jon Welsh, lock Callum Green and backs Josh Matavesi and Chris Harris all come in.
Only four Bordeaux players remain from the side which thrashed Russian side Enisei-STM 57-17 last week.
Alexandre Roumat keeps his place, Matthieu Jailbert moves to full-back from fly-half while backs Jean-Baptiste Dubie and Pablo Uberti are retained.
Newcastle: Tait; Harris, Mermoz, Matavesi, Radwan; Flood, Stuart; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Robinson, Welch (capt), Graham, Burrows
Replacements: Sowrey, Mavinga, S Wilson, G Young, M Wilson, M Young, Cowell, Willis
Bordeaux Begles: Jailbert; Ducuing, Uberti, Naqalevu, Dubie; Hickey, Lesgourgues; Taofifenua, Felt, Cobilas, Jones, Marais (Capt), Tauleigne, Roumat, Houston
Replacements from: Avei, Paiva, Clerc, Aliouat, Woki, Gimbert, Schoeman, Talebula, Poux, Dufour, Gayraud, Diaby, Etcheverry