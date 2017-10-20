European Challenge Cup: Union Bordeaux Begles v Newcastle

Will Welch has scored tries in his last two Premiership starts for Newcastle

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Newcastle skipper Will Welch returns as one of six changes for the trip to Bordeaux in the Challenge Cup.

Front rowers Scott Lawson and Jon Welsh, lock Callum Green and backs Josh Matavesi and Chris Harris all come in.

Only four Bordeaux players remain from the side which thrashed Russian side Enisei-STM 57-17 last week.

Alexandre Roumat keeps his place, Matthieu Jailbert moves to full-back from fly-half while backs Jean-Baptiste Dubie and Pablo Uberti are retained.

Newcastle: Tait; Harris, Mermoz, Matavesi, Radwan; Flood, Stuart; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Robinson, Welch (capt), Graham, Burrows

Replacements: Sowrey, Mavinga, S Wilson, G Young, M Wilson, M Young, Cowell, Willis

Bordeaux Begles: Jailbert; Ducuing, Uberti, Naqalevu, Dubie; Hickey, Lesgourgues; Taofifenua, Felt, Cobilas, Jones, Marais (Capt), Tauleigne, Roumat, Houston

Replacements from: Avei, Paiva, Clerc, Aliouat, Woki, Gimbert, Schoeman, Talebula, Poux, Dufour, Gayraud, Diaby, Etcheverry