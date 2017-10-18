European Challenge Cup: Gloucester v SU Agen Lot-et-Garonee

Ben Morgan
Ben Morgan last played for Gloucester against Exeter Chiefs on 1 September
European Challenge Cup
Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Thursday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Gloucester make nine changes from last Thursday's opening loss at Pau for the visit of Agen in the Challenge Cup.

James Hanson and Ben Vellacott make their first starts for the Cherry and Whites, while Gareth Denman and Charlie Beckett get first European starts.

England's Ben Morgan (calf) returns for the first time since his injury at the start of the Premiership season.

Agen were 45-10 winners over Zebre in the opening round in Pool 3 and top the standings thanks to their bonus point.

Gloucester: Woodward; Purdy, Trinder, Williams, Halaifonua; Burns, Vellacott; Hohneck, Hanson, Denman, Savage (capt), Beckett, Polledri, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Hibbard, Orr, Afoa, Clarke, Rowan, Heinz, Twelvetrees, Braley.

Agen: Lo Tolot; Tolot, Lu Conduche, Dubois, Holder; Russell, Verdu; Ahaouche, Martinez, Tufele, Van der Merwe, Braendlin (capt), Jegerlhener, Tanga, Ghirard.

Replacements: Peyri, Butler, Chabeaudie, Touchkaieff, Fouyssac, Lanave, Farah, Saurs.

