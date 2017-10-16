BBC Sport - Scott Baldwin says he could have lost his hand after it was bitten by a lion
I could have lost my hand - Baldwin
- From the section Rugby Union
Ospreys and Wales hooker Scott Baldwin says he could have lost his hand after being bitten by a lion when on tour in South Africa.
The Welshman was speaking to Chris Jones and Ugo Monye as part of 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.
He suffered a serious infection following the incident at the end of September.
Baldwin said: “The next day an infection started tracking up my arm, and the surgeon said there was a chance I could lose my hand.
“[The bite] went straight through [the other side of the hand], but I was really lucky it didn’t hit any tendons or ligaments."
Baldwin is now nearing a return to playing and may be back as soon as Sunday for Osprey's Champions Cup game at Saracens.
