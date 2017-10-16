Ospreys and Wales hooker Scott Baldwin says he could have lost his hand after being bitten by a lion when on tour in South Africa.

The Welshman was speaking to Chris Jones and Ugo Monye as part of 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

He suffered a serious infection following the incident at the end of September.

Baldwin said: “The next day an infection started tracking up my arm, and the surgeon said there was a chance I could lose my hand.

“[The bite] went straight through [the other side of the hand], but I was really lucky it didn’t hit any tendons or ligaments."

Baldwin is now nearing a return to playing and may be back as soon as Sunday for Osprey's Champions Cup game at Saracens.