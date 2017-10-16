Andrew Durutalo: Worcester Warriors sign USA flanker from Championship side Ealing

Andrew Durutalo has scored four international tries and was a member of the USA squad for the 2015 World Cup

Premiership bottom club Worcester Warriors have signed USA international flanker Andrew Durutalo from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders.

The 29-year-old, who has 19 caps, scored five tries in his first six league games for Ealing this season.

Warriors have only managed one point from their first six Premiership games.

"I'm delighted to make the step into the Premiership and can't wait to show what I can do on the pitch," New York-born Durutalo said.

The son of Fijian parents, he played for the US Eagles in the inaugural sevens tournament at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and is the second signing made by Worcester this month after the arrival of Australian fly-half Jono Lance.

Worcester director of rugby Gary Gold, who is leaving the club at the end of the season to take over as USA head coach, added: "Andrew is a talented, strong individual who will add some extra firepower to our back row. We're looking forward to seeing how he goes."

Warriors picked up their first victory of the season on Saturday by beating French club Brive 30-20 in their opening European Challenge Cup game.