James Wilson: Bath sign former Northampton Saints back on short-term deal

James Wilson (right) can play anywhere across the backline

Premiership club Bath have signed versatile back James Wilson on a three-month contract.

The 34-year-old former Northampton Saints and Bedford Blues man has also played for Super Rugby sides Highlanders and Chiefs.

Wilson spent five years with Saints until last season, playing 95 times.

"James has impressed us in the few weeks that he's been training at Bath," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.

"He gives us an extra option in a number of positions across the back line, and his experience and game management will be a big asset."

Meanwhile, Cardiff Blues prop Scott Andrews will extend his loan at Bath for a further two months.