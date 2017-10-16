Edinburgh: Captain Magnus Bradbury suspended by club

Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury is unavailable until the disciplinary procedure is completed

Edinburgh have confirmed they have suspended captain Magnus Bradbury over an off-field disciplinary issue.

A club statement said the 22-year-old "is subject to an internal disciplinary procedure and is unavailable for selection whilst this continues."

Bradbury was not involved as Edinburgh beat London Irish in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

He was appointed club captain this season following the arrival of head coach Richard Cockerill.

The club statement continued: "Edinburgh Rugby takes any disciplinary issue seriously therefore the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken."